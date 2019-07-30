Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Begins Registration For Class 6 Admission 2020

Navodaya Vidyalaya class 6 admission registration begins

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has begun the registration process for admission to class 6. The Samiti conducts a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) to shortlist students for admission to class 6. At present, 661 Vidyalayas are sanctioned in 28 States and 07 Union Territories, out of which 636 are functioning. The selection test will be conducted in two phases - one on January 11, 2020 and another on April 11, 2020. The last date to apply for JNVST 2020 is September 15, 2019.

The registration for JNVST 2020 is free of cost and can easily be done through the following websites:

www.navodaya.gov.in

www.nvsadmissionclasssix.in

The admit card will be made available with effect from December 1, 2019 and March 1, 2020 in respect of phase 1 and phase 2 class VI JNVST 2020 respectively on application portal. Parents/Guardians of students can refer to the official notification available here to check details on the two phases of the exam.

JNVST 2020 Application Direct Link

The result of JNV Selection Test 2020 is expected to be announced by March 2020 and May 2020 for Phase 1 and phase 2 class VI JNVST-2020 respectively.

The selection test will be conducted in various regional languages. The test will have three components - Mental ability test, Arithmetic test, and Language test.

Mental ability test will have 40 questions carrying 50 marks. Arithmetic test will have 20 questions carrying 25 marks, and Language test will have 20 questions carrying 25 marks. The time allotted to Mental ability test is 60 minutes and 30 minutes each for arithmetic test and language test.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.