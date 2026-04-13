National Testing Agency To Release NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Soon, Exam City Slip Out

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 hall ticket soon on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG exam will be conducted on May 3, 2026, from 2 pm to 5 pm in 522 cities across India and 14 cities abroad. The exam conducting body released the advance intimation of examination city on April 12 for the registered candidates.

Candidates can download their exam city slip using their application number and date of birth. It is important to note that this is not the admit card for the NEET UG exam. This is only an advance information of the allotted city where the candidate's exam centre will be located. Candidates can make the necessary travel arrangements using this advance information. The NEET UG admit card will be issued later.

NEET UG Admit Card 2026: Steps To Download

The hall tickets for the medical undergraduate exam will be released online. Follow the steps given below to download the NEET UG 2026 admit card.

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link titled 'NEET UG Admit Card 2026'

Enter the required login details (application number and date of birth)

Click on 'Submit'

Download the admit card PDF that will appear on your screen

Candidates must carry a print out of the admit card to the examination centre, without which they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Important Details Mentioned

The NEET UG hall ticket will inform candidates about the important exam day guidelines, exam centre, reporting time, exam centre address, and more. Candidates must verify that all information mentioned on their admit card is correct. In case of any discrepancy found, candidates must report to the exam authority.

The NEET UG is a national entrance exam for MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses in India.