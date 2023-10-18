National Testing Agency To Close UGC-NET Registrations Soon, Check Details

The National Testing Agency will close the registration process for the UGC-NET on October 28, 2023. Interested candidates can visit the official website to register for the exam by 5 pm on that day. The UGC-NET exam will be conducted from December 6 to December 22, 2023.

The deadline to submit the examination fee through credit card/ debit card/ Net Banking/UPI is October 29, 2023. Students will be allowed to make any corrections in the particulars in online application form by October 30-31, 2023. The city of exam centre will be announced in the last week of November 2023.



The students will be able to download the admit cards from the NTA website in the first week of December 2023.

The application fee for the candidates belonging to the general and unreserved category is Rs 1150. For the students belonging to the general category from the Economically Weaker Section/ Other Backward Class/ Non-Creamy Layer, the application fee is Rs 650. The SC/ST/Persons with disabilities (PwD) candidates and the students from the third gender are required to pay Rs 325.

The National Testing Agency conducts the UGC-NET to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency will conduct UGC - NET December 2023 for 'Junior Research Fellowship' and eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates can apply for UGC -NET December 2023 through the 'Online' mode as the application form in any other mode will not be accepted.