National Testing Agency Releases Final Answer Key For CMAT 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 conducted on January 25, 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts across the country. Candidates can visit the official website to check the answer key.

Held in computer-based (CBT) mode, the CMAT 2025 tested candidates on five sections:

Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation

Logical Reasoning

Language Comprehension

General Awareness

Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

After the provisional answer key in February 2025 and the objection window, the NTA finalised the responses following expert review.

Notably, a few questions in both shifts had more than one correct answer, and candidates who chose any of the valid options received full marks. There were no questions dropped, so all 100 questions remained countable.

The final key is now accessible on the official website (cmat.nta.nic.in), allowing applicants to precisely compute their raw scores using the usual marking scheme: +4 for correct answers, -1 for incorrect responses, and 0 for unattempted questions. The announcement provides clarification and relief to many applicants who took the exam.

Candidates are advised to download the final key from the official portal and prepare for the next phase of selection.

Steps to download the answer key:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click Exam and then CMAT

3. Download the final answer key PDF

4. Verify your questions

5. Direct download link: https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/images/cmat-final-key-07022025-wulibb0rhuwal0r.pdf