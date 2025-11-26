Aapki Beti Yojana 2025: Quick Eligibility Check & Easy Registration, All You Need To Know

The Rajasthan Government has started accepting applications for its flagship scheme "Aapki Beti Yojana", which aims to promote girls' education among economically weaker sections in the state. Interested applicants can visit the official website of the Rajasthan Government to apply for the scheme.

Eligibility Criteria

The girl child must:

Be a permanent resident of Rajasthan

Be studying in a government school (Class 1 to 12)

Belong to any one of the following categories: family is Below Poverty Line (BPL), girl is orphaned (both parents dead), or father or mother has passed away (single-parent family)

Only girl students are eligible (boys are not covered under this scheme)

Key Benefits

Class 1 to 8: Rs 2,100 per year

Class 9 to 12: Rs 2,500 per year

The amount is directly transferred to the girl's (or guardian's) bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Required Documents

Aadhaar card of the girl child

Rajasthan domicile / residence certificate

BPL card or income certificate

Bank account passbook (in the name of the girl or guardian)

Death certificate of parents (if applicable)

Bonafide certificate / enrollment proof from government school

Steps to Apply

1. Visit the official ShalaDarpan Beneficiary Scheme Portal.

2. Click on "Aapki Beti Yojana" under Scholarship Schemes.

3. Register/login and fill the online application form.

4. Upload scanned copies of all required documents.

5. Submit the form (applications are usually forwarded through the respective government school).

If applicants face any problem, they can contact the ShalaDarpan Helpline: 1800-180-6127 or visit their nearest government school for assistance in filling the form.