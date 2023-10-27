National Testing Agency Extends Registration Dates For UGC-NET

The National Testing Agency has extended the deadline for the online submission of application form for the UGC-NET. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the UGC-NET December 2023 exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor can now submit the forms online by October 31, 2023. They can visit the official website to register for the exam by 11:59 pm on that day.

The UGC-NET exam will be conducted from December 6 to December 22, 2023.



The deadline to submit the examination fee through credit card/ debit card/ Net Banking/UPI has also been extended to October 31. Students will be allowed to make any correction in the particulars in online application form by November 1-3.

In an official notification, NTA noted that the deadline has been extended as the agency received various representations from the candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC NET December 2023.

The city of exam centre will be announced in the last week of November 2023. The students will be able to download the admit cards from the NTA website in the first week of December 2023.

The application fee for the candidates belonging to the general and unreserved category is Rs 1,150. For the students belonging to the general category from the Economically Weaker Section/ Other Backward Class/ Non-Creamy Layer, the application fee is Rs 650. The SC/ST/Persons with disabilities (PwD) candidates and the students from the third gender are required to pay Rs 325.

The National Testing Agency conducts the UGC-NET to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency will conduct UGC - NET December 2023 for 'Junior Research Fellowship' and eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates can apply for UGC -NET December 2023 through the 'Online' mode as the application form in any other mode will not be accepted.