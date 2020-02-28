IIT Bhubaneswar Celebrates National Science Day, 10th Research Scholar Day Today

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar celebrated National Science Day today.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar celebrated National Science Day today. The institute also observed the 10th Research Scholar Day, a two-day event which had started on February 27. The event comprised poster presentation by the research scholars where they showcased their research findings through posters and explained their research works to all. Professor Suddhasatwa Basu, Director of Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) was the Chief Guest of the occasion.

Professor Basu explained several complex aspects of science and technology lucidly and in an easy to understand manner by giving day to day life examples. He stressed on the role of teachers in nurturing students to develop scientific temperament. He further talked about the role of women in the field of Science and Technology along with highlighting various esteemed personalities during his talk.

IIT Bhubaneswar celebrated National Science Day today.

Addressing the students Professor R.V. Rajakumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar said, "at present the need of the hour is to stretch ourselves to carry on research of higher relevance, come out with better science and technology creations, conscious about the need for sustainable, eco-friendly, green and energy-efficient technologies and have more reliable manufacturing. I also urge the students to develop a good overview and understanding of the research problems and apply high level of creativity."

Professor R.K. Panda, Dean Alumni Affairs & International Relations; Professor Sujit Roy, Dean Research and Development (R & D); Professor V R Pedireddi, Dean Student Affairs; Dr P R Sahu, Dean Academic Affairs and Col (Dr) Subodh Kumar, Registrar, IIT Bhubaneswar were also present in the event besides faculty, staff and students.

National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the invention of the Raman Effect by the Indian physicist and Nobel Laureate Sir C. V. Raman.

Click here for more Education News