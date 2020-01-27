National School Of Drama Invites Application For 3-Year Diploma Course In Dramatic Arts

A total of 26 seats are available for this course offered by National School of Drama.

If you are someone who has a passion for acting or drama, here's your chance to be a part of one of the foremost theatre training institutions in the world and the only one of its kind in India. The course starts from July, 2020. The course is a full-time residential one and aims to train students to become professionals in the area of acting, design, direction and other theatre related disciplines.

The selection of students is made through a two-step selection process.

Firstly, candidates are required to appear for a preliminary test comprising of written test and interview conducted in 12 centres across the country i.e. Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

The information about the preliminary test will be intimated through email. It will also be available at NSD official website during March-April 2020.

Candidates who qualify in this test will be required to attend a workshop of five days in the premises of the NSD in New Delhi in the months of June-July 2020.

These candidates will be assessed during the workshop and final interview by a committee of experts.

Final selection will be made on the basis of this assessment.

Candidates can get the study material and guidelines for the preliminary test or audition on the official website during March-April 2020.

All the selected students will be given a monthly scholarship of Rs 8,000 per month to meet their academic and related expenses.

The candidates may ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria including graduation in any subject from a recognized University in India or abroad, participation in at least six different theatre productions with attached document proof of the theatre experience, working knowledge of Hindi or English and recommendation letter from at least one theatre expert.

The candidate should also have a minimum age limit of 18 years and a maximum age limit of 30 years as on July 1, 2020.

The students selected for admission will be required to undergo a medical test for physical fitness at NSD's New Delhi campus. Their final selection is subject to clearance of the fitness test.

