Theatre Doyen Ratan Thiyam Dies At 77 In Manipur After Long Battle With Post-Covid Complications

Ratan Thiyam, an Indian playwright and former National School of Drama director, died on early Wednesday morning at around 1.30 am at RIMS Hospital in Imphal, Manipur, after a prolonged battle with post-COVID health complications. He was 77.

The renowned Manipuri playwright and director was one of the towering figures of the Indian theatre circuit. He received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1987 and was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in the country, in 1989.

A pioneer of the "theatre of roots" movement, Ratan Thiyam's masterpieces such as Chakravyuha and Uttar Priyadarshi masterfully blended ancient Indian traditions with modern narratives, earning global acclaim.

Ratan Thiyam also served as head of the National School of Drama before focusing on his own theatre, the Chorus Repertory Theatre, founded in 1976, transforming Manipur into a cultural hub.

His socially and politically charged plays reflected the rich Manipur's cultural heritage, captivating audiences worldwide with this grand visual style. In 2024, Manipur honoured him with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh led the tributes for Ratan Thiyam, calling him "a revered son of Manipur"

"It is with deep sorrow that I express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri Ratan Thiyam, a true luminary of Indian theatre and an esteemed son of Manipur. His unwavering dedication to his craft, his vision, and his love for Manipuri culture enriched not only the world of theatre but also our very identity. His work carried the soul of Manipur, echoing its stories, its struggles, and its beauty.

— N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 23, 2025

"May his soul rest in peace and his spirit continue to live on in the works he leaves behind and in the countless lives he inspired. May we all find strength in remembering his immense contributions to our cultural landscape," the Chief Minister wrote in an X post alongside an old photo with Ratan Thiyam.

To allow relatives, friends, and fans to pay their last respects to Ratan Thiyam, a floral tribute has been arranged at the Chorus Repertory Theatre in Imphal, following his final rites which will be performed according to Hindu traditions.

Ratan Thiyam's death leaves a void in the world of theatre, but his timeless works will ensure that his spirit endures with his legacy continuing to inspire generations.