National Mathematics Day: Celebrating Srinivasa Ramanujan And The Importance Of Maths Beyond The Classroom

To recall the valuable contributions of the brilliant mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, National Mathematics Day is observed every year on on his birthday anniversary on December 22. It is observed not only to acknowledge the valuable contributions of Ramanujan but to enlist the importance of mathematics in our day-to-day lives as well.

The Government of India has announced National Mathematics Day in the year 2012 in recognition of the contributions made by Ramanujan. Most people consider math as a difficult subject that is done in class, but it has many more applications beyond that.

We rely on numbers and logic when handling money, keeping track of time, using digital tools, or making everyday decisions. Schools and colleges also celebrate the day by organising events such as quiz competitions, workshops, lectures, exhibitions and mathematics-based competitions.

These activities help children realise that mathematics is not merely a matter of remembering formulas but also making use of common sense and solving problems in everyday life. These activities also present teachers with an opportunity to adopt innovative approaches towards teaching.

Every year, National Mathematics Day is celebrated in schools and colleges across India with various educational events to inspire students to explore the world of mathematics. It is a day to remember Mr Ramanujan's legacy and encourage future generations to continue his work in the field of mathematics.