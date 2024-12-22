National Mathematics Day: Why It Is Celebrated On December 22

National Mathematics Day is celebrated every year on December 22 to honor the life and achievements of the legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. He was born on December 22, 1887, in Erode, Tamil Nadu. In December 2011, the Government of India declared his birthday as National Mathematics Day, and in 2012, the first National Mathematics Year was celebrated across the country.

Mr Ramanujan grew up in extreme poverty, yet he became one of the most influential mathematicians in history. Despite having little formal education in mathematics, he made groundbreaking contributions to several areas, including mathematical analysis, infinite series, continued fractions, and number theory. Mr Ramanujan independently discovered around 3,900 results and theorems, many of which reshaped modern mathematics. His work continues to inspire mathematicians today.

Mr Ramanujan's ability to solve mathematical problems that were considered unsolvable at the time earned him global recognition. His ideas were so revolutionary that they changed the course of 20th-century mathematics. Mr Ramanujan's work, particularly in number theory, is still being studied and has led to further research and discoveries in the field.

The celebration of National Mathematics Day not only honors Mr Ramanujan but also acknowledges India's rich history in mathematics. Ancient India contributed significantly to mathematics, including the development of the decimal system, the concept of zero, and contributions to algebra and trigonometry.

Every year, National Mathematics Day is celebrated in schools and colleges across India with various educational events to inspire students to explore the world of mathematics. It is a day to remember Mr Ramanujan's legacy and encourage future generations to continue his work in the field of mathematics.