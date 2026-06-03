National Institute Of Fashion Technology Result 2026 Out: Check Direct Link Here

NIFT Final Result 2026 Out: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Result 2026 has been officially declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for UG and PG programmes. Students who appeared for the NIFTEE 2026 examination can now check and download their scorecards through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee, using their application number and password.

The NIFT Stage 1 examination was conducted on February 8, 2026, while Stage 2 exams for PG courses were held from April 6 to April 11, 2026, and UG skill tests were conducted on April 26, 2026. Admission and counselling procedures will now begin based on the final merit list.

Direct Link: NIFT Final Result 2026

How to Check NIFT Final Result 2026?

Students can follow the given below steps to download the NIFT Final Result 2026:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/niftee

Click on the "NIFT Result 2026" link available on the homepage

Enter your application number and password

Submit the details to log in

The NIFT scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

NIFT 2026 Result and Admission Details

According to NTA, a total of 21,307 candidates registered for the NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 examination conducted across 129 centres in 97 cities. Since candidates appeared for both GAT and CAT papers, 40,247 test entries were recorded, out of which 35,596 candidates appeared, resulting in an overall attendance of 88.44 percent.

For the UG Stage 2 skill test held on April 26, 2026, around 12,065 candidates were shortlisted and nearly 10,432 appeared, recording 86.46 percent attendance. The final result was prepared after digital evaluation, interviews, skill tests, and document scrutiny. Admissions and counselling will now be conducted by NIFT based on merit rank and seat availability.