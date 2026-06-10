'Absent Students Got Results': NIFT Exam Aspirants Allege Major Discrepancies

NIFTEE Results 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is facing fresh scrutiny after several candidates who appeared for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Examination 2026 alleged discrepancies in their scorecards, attendance records and the examination process.

The allegations come amid ongoing criticism of the testing agency over the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 following paper leak findings, concerns surrounding CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) scheme, and technical glitches that disrupted the CUET UG May 30 examination.

Several NIFT aspirants have taken to social media platforms, including Reddit and Instagram, claiming that their published scores do not match their expectations. Some candidates have also raised concerns about attendance records and the conduct of biometric verification at examination centres.

A widely circulated Reddit post titled "NIFTEE Result 2026 Discrepancy" listed multiple concerns allegedly reported by students.

According to the post, some candidates who believed they had performed well in the Situation Test received less than 10 marks.

Others claimed that their General Ability Test (GAT) scores differed significantly from calculations made using the official answer key.

The post further alleged that some students who did not appear for the examination were shown scores on their scorecards, while candidates who had appeared were marked absent. It also claimed that several candidates received Creative Ability Test (CAT) scores that were substantially lower than expected.

Another concern highlighted in the post related to biometric verification. The user alleged that biometric identification was not conducted at several centres during Phase 1 and was entirely absent during Phase 2 of the admission process.

"These irregularities have seriously compromised the integrity of the examination and are directly affecting students' admission prospects and futures," the Reddit user wrote, adding, "We hope this issue can be brought to light and we get justice."

Responding to the post, another user asked, "I want to ask one thing, did they take your biometrics during stage 2? Because they didn't take mine and at my centre, is this why its happening?"

A separate user replied, "Yes, in Delhi's Pitampura centre they took no biometric verification."

Similar allegations were raised on Instagram by a user identified as "deepikakarr", who, in a video uploaded four days ago, claimed that students who were absent had received results, while some candidates who were present had been marked absent.

The user also alleged that biometric identification was not conducted at several centres and that some candidates received scores that did not reflect their performance despite marking correct answers.

In the video, screenshots of a conversation purportedly held through the official NTA India WhatsApp channel were shared.

According to the screenshots, a message attributed to the NTA stated: "This is DG NTA. Please let me know all grievances that students have reported about NIFT results. I will get all of them looked into."

In response, a WhatsApp user identifying themselves as "Artistic Zone" wrote that more than 500 students were dissatisfied with their NIFT results and that concerns had been received across multiple categories.

The message alleged that some students who did not appear for the Situation Test had received results, while several candidates who actually appeared were marked absent, causing "immense anxiety and distress among students and their families."

The user requested clarification on the reported issues and sought a response from the agency.

According to the screenshots, the NTA subsequently replied: "The issues regarding being marked absent is something that I can easily verify...I have received around 4 such cases...which will be checked tomorrow."

Regarding evaluation concerns, the message added: "As for marking and scores, we depend on the experts and the evaluators. Will see what can be done there."

The WhatsApp user then responded, stating: "Our concern is not only about the marking. The issue is much broader and is affecting a large number of students."

The NIFT 2026 results were declared on June 3. The admission process consists of two stages. In the first stage, candidates appear for the General Ability Test (GAT) and the Creative Ability Test (CAT). Candidates who qualify are then required to appear for the Situation Test.

The latest controversy comes at a time when the NTA is already under intense scrutiny. The agency recently cancelled NEET UG 2026, conducted on May 3, after investigations found that several questions similar to those in the actual question paper had allegedly circulated before the examination. The cancellation marked the first time since the NTA assumed responsibility for conducting NEET UG in 2019 that the medical entrance examination was scrapped entirely.

In 2024, the agency also faced criticism after NEET UG was partially reconducted for 1,563 candidates following discrepancies in marks, raising broader questions about examination administration and evaluation processes.

NTA has not yet issued a public statement specifically addressing the allegations surrounding the NIFT 2026 results.