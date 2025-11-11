Advertisement

National Education Day: Celebrating Maulana Abul Kalam Azads Vision For An Educated India

On National Education Day, institutions and organizations like Punjab Police conduct educational activities to promote awareness.

National Education Day 2025: Nation's First Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
  • India observes National Education Day on November 11 to honor Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
  • Maulana Azad was the first education minister from 1947 to 1958 and a prominent freedom fighter
  • He emphasized education as developing confidence, awareness, and a sense of purpose
New Delhi:

India celebrates November 11 as National Education Day to honor the birth anniversary and contributions of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the nation's first Minister of Education.

Born in 1888, Maulana Azad served as India's inaugural education minister from August 15, 1947 to February 2, 1958. A freedom fighter, scholar, and senior leader in Jawaharlal Nehru's government, his legacy continues to inspire educational progress across the nation.

He believed that education was more than just passing examinations and earning a job; it was also about developing confidence, awareness, and a sense of purpose. According to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad nation could only grow if information was accessible to all people, rich or poor, urban or rural.

On September 11, 2008 the Ministry of Human Resource Development announced that November 11 would henceforth be marked as National Education Day, declaring it a holiday to commemorate "this great son of India" and his crucial role in shaping the country's education system.

On Tuesday the Punjab police also celebrated National Education Day and taught students about traffic rules and road safety. "On #NationalEducationDay, Punjab Police reiterates its commitment to empowering citizens through knowledge and awareness. Education lays the foundation of a progressive and responsible society," said Punjab police on X.

"As part of this vision, Punjab Police regularly conducts awareness sessions in schools to educate young students about traffic rules and the importance of road safety," it added.

There are many institutes that shape the history of the Indian education system, such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and etc. Educational institutions nationwide observe the day through vibrant activities such as seminars, essay-writing competitions, workshops and poster-making events.

