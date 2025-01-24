UNESCO Devotes International Education Day 2025 To 'AI And Education'

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) observes January 24 as International Day of Education to celebrate the role of education for peace and development. It was officially declared by the UNGA on December 3, 2018, through resolution 73/25.



This year is being celebrated as the seventh International Day of Education with the theme: "AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation." The theme focuses on how education can help people understand, adapt to, and shape the rapid changes brought by artificial intelligence and technology.



The International Day of Education was created to show the power of education in achieving global goals and building a better future. The resolution to establish this day was co-written by Nigeria and 58 other countries, showing strong worldwide support for fair, high-quality education for everyone.



Significance



The International Day of Education highlights the key ways education helps the world:



Promoting peace and development: Education is essential for creating peaceful and strong communities.



Achieving global goals: Quality education supports Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) and helps achieve other global targets.



Encouraging teamwork: The resolution calls on governments, organisations, businesses, and individuals to work together to make education accessible to all.



UNESCO, the UN's education agency, leads the yearly celebration of this day.

