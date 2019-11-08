CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate National Education Day On November 11

National Education Day will be celebrated in India on November 11.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked its affiliated schools in the country to observe National Education Day on November 11. The national level education board has more than 20,000 schools in India and abroad affiliated with it. The Board has asked the schools to commemorate National Education Day, which is being celebrated on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad who was also the first Union Minister of Education for India, by organising seminars, symposia, essay writing competitions, elocution competitions, workshops and rallies with banners, cards and slogans on the importance of education and the Nation's commitment to all aspects of education.

The Board has also asked the schools to put up the celebration details on social media with the hashtag '#cbsened'.

"To commemorate National Education Day, schools may organize seminars, symposia, essay writing competitions, elocution competitions, workshops and rallies with banners, cards and slogans on the importance of education and the Nation's commitment to all aspects of education on November 11th, 2019," the Board said in a statement.

National Education Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was responsible for setting up of apex bodies such as AICTE and UGC. IITs, IISc and School of Architecture and Planning were also his brainchild.

One of the interesting facts about Maulana Azad is that even though he did not receive formal schooling, he was well versed in Urdu, Persian, Arabic, and Hindi. He was also a scholar of mathematics, philosophy, world history, and science.

Maulana Azad was also a prominent journalist of his time and championed the cause of Indian Nationalist movement. He understood the correlation between education and nation's development. He strongly advocated free and compulsory education for children up to the age of 14 years. He knew that India was a nation with abroad cultural spectrum and hence needed educated citizens to participate in nation-building tasks.

