CBSE Asks School Teachers To Attend Conference On Sanskrit Language

CBSE has asked school teachers to attend conference on sanskrit language

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has suggested all its affiliated schools to encourage teachers and students to attend World Conference on sanskrit language which is being held in Delhi. The conference, a brain-child of Samskrita Bharati organization, will be held on November 9, 10, and 11.

The conference, which the organization says is the first ever World Conference of Samskrita Bharati is being organized at Chattarpur Temple Campus in New Delhi. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is the co-partner for this event.

During the course of the conference, an expo will be held where Sanskrit language's contribution to Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Science and Technology, Astronomy, Ayurveda, Ancient Heritage, Sports, Mind Management etc.

"During this landmark memorable occasion of the World Conference 2019, An expo of the education system will be showcased wherein Samskrit's contribution to the knowledge bank Is displayed from all verticals of the spectrum. This would be a capacity building for teachers and knowledge repository gain for the student community," reads the letter sent by Samskrita Bharati organization to CBSE.

There is no entry fee and entry is free for all visitors. The expo will be open from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm on all three days.

