CBSE schools to celebrate 6-day 'fitness week' in November

In November, CBSE-affiliated schools all over the country will be celebrating 'Fitness Week'. 6-days spread over the second and third week of November will be celebrated as Fitness Week across schools. The decision was taken after Prime Minister launched 'Fit India Movement' on August 29, 2019.

"This movement therefore endeavors to alter this behavior from 'Passive Screen time' to 'Active Field time' and the aim of the objective is to develop Sports Quotient among all the students to achieve a healthy lifestyle," says CBSE notice.

The board has, in this regard, released a six-day calendar of activities to be carried out by schools. The activities suggested by CBSE are a balanced mix of physical and mental exercises.

CBSE has also decided to take up the theme of 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat' on the last day of the Fitness Week. For this purpose, the board has grouped states and Union Territories in pairs.

"Schools in 'Partner State 1' are expected to take-up indigenous games of 'Partner State 2'. Similarly, schools located in 'Partner State 2' are expected to take-up games mentioned against their 'Partner State 1'," says CBSE in the notice.

The board has also provided list of traditional games in each state for the partner states to take up. The exercise will allow students to learn about cultures and games from a different region in India.

"Schools shall ensure that all Students', Parents, Staff and Management shall actively participate in the proposed Fitness Week Celebration," says CBSE.

