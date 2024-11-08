National Education Day 2024: Date, History, Significance And More

The country will celebrate National Education Day on 11th November every year, which was the birth anniversary of India's great freedom movement leader, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. On this occasion, people from diverse backgrounds pay homage to the great visionary and India's first education minister.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was convinced that education is a tool of social transformation. He had a clear vision that all individuals should have a right to education that would develop their faculties and enable them to live an enriched life. His well-rounded view of education prompted him to set up apex education bodies like the All India Council of Technical Education and the University Grants Commission.

Importance of National Education Day

This day highlights the vital role of education in shaping both individuals and society. National Education Day calls on everyone to honour his legacy by ensuring education is accessible to all and empowers people. It stresses the need to close education gaps, promote critical thinking, and equip young people with the skills they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.

How People Observe National Education Day Celebrations

To mark the day, various community awareness activities, including rallies, street performances, and poster and chart-making sessions highlighting volunteer initiatives, will also be organised. Educational institutions in the country celebrate the day by organising seminars, symposia, essay-writing competitions, workshops, and rallies on the importance of literacy in the country.

National Education Day 2024: History

In September 2008, the Indian government declared November 11 as National Education Day. The first celebrations were launched by President Pratibha Patil on November 11, 2008, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

National Education Day 2024: Significance

National Education Day aims to strengthen India's educational institutions and improve the quality of education. On this day, all those involved in education come together to discuss ways to enhance India's reputation as a knowledge-driven society and focus on how to educate the nation.