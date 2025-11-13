National Board Opens Applications For Foreign Medical Graduate Examination From November 14

The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS) is inviting applications for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) from November 14. Candidates can visit the official website (natboard.edu.in) to apply for the December 2025 FMGE.

According to the official notification of NBEMS, the availability of the information bulletin will be live on the website on November 14 at 3 pm and the application process will start on the same day onwards. The deadline of the application is December 14 at 11.55 pm.

The examination for FMGE will be held on January 17, 2026 on a computer-based platform at various centres across the country. Results will be decided a month late on February 17.

"For queries related to application form submission/refund of failed transactions/payment gateway-related issues, etc., please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through the applicant login," said the board in the notification.

What is FMCG?

FMGE is a license exam administered by the National Board of Examinations. An Indian citizen or OCI who has completed their primary medical qualification from a non-Indian institution but intends to practice in India must pass this examination before registering with the National Medical Commission or State Medical Council. However, because FMGE was launched in 2002, candidates who completed their primary degree course on or before March 15, 2002 are exempt from taking this examination. The exam held in June and December.