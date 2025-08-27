FMGE 2025: Application Portal For Eligibility Certificate To Open On This Date

FMGE 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced that the online application portal for the Eligibility Certificate (EC) will open on September 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM. This certificate is a mandatory requirement for all candidates who wish to take the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Screening Test.
The online application window will remain open until September 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM. The FMGE, administered by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, is expected to be scheduled in the coming months, according to the NMC official notice.
To ensure a smooth application process, the NMC has issued some key guidelines for applicants:
- Apply yourself: Candidates are advised to fill out the application form themselves to prevent common errors that can arise from using a proxy.
- Prepare your documents: Have all necessary documents ready before starting the application. It is crucial to cross-reference all entries on the form with your original documents to ensure accuracy.
- Provide an active mobile number: Enter a valid and active mobile number to receive timely alerts and deficiency notifications. This will help you quickly rectify any issues and avoid delays in the processing of your application.
- Scrutinize your entries: Carefully review all information before final submission. This diligence will help expedite the approval process.
Candidates who have previously applied for the Eligibility Certificate and have a pending application do not need to reapply.
For any queries regarding the status of an application, candidates can contact the NMC at eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in or eligibility@nmc.org.in. All inquiries must include the File Tracking Number generated during the initial application submission to receive a response.