FMGE 2025: Application Portal For Eligibility Certificate To Open On This Date

FMGE 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced that the online application portal for the Eligibility Certificate (EC) will open on September 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM. This certificate is a mandatory requirement for all candidates who wish to take the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Screening Test.

The online application window will remain open until September 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM. The FMGE, administered by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, is expected to be scheduled in the coming months, according to the NMC official notice.

To ensure a smooth application process, the NMC has issued some key guidelines for applicants:

Apply yourself: Candidates are advised to fill out the application form themselves to prevent common errors that can arise from using a proxy.

Prepare your documents: Have all necessary documents ready before starting the application. It is crucial to cross-reference all entries on the form with your original documents to ensure accuracy.

Provide an active mobile number: Enter a valid and active mobile number to receive timely alerts and deficiency notifications. This will help you quickly rectify any issues and avoid delays in the processing of your application.

Scrutinize your entries: Carefully review all information before final submission. This diligence will help expedite the approval process.

Candidates who have previously applied for the Eligibility Certificate and have a pending application do not need to reapply.

For any queries regarding the status of an application, candidates can contact the NMC at eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in or eligibility@nmc.org.in. All inquiries must include the File Tracking Number generated during the initial application submission to receive a response.