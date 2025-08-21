FMGE June 2025 Scorecards Out? Here's What Official Notification Says

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 scorecards soon. As per the official notice, scorecards will be available for download today.

Although the FMGE June 2025 results were declared earlier on August 13, the individual scorecards have not yet been uploaded. Once released, candidates can download them from the official website - natboard.edu.in.

What is stated in the NBEMS notification?

According to NBEMS:

The FMGE June 2025 scorecard will remain available for six months from the date of release.

Candidates who have qualified will need to collect their FMGE Pass Certificates in person. The schedule for this process will be announced separately.

The result is valid only after in-person identity and credential verification.

The digital scorecard cannot be used directly for registration with State Medical Councils. Only the Pass Certificate issued by NBEMS after verification will be accepted.

How to download FMGE 2025 scorecard (once released)

Visit natboard.edu.in

Click on the FMGE Scorecard 2025 link on the homepage

Enter your login details (such as roll number, DOB, etc.)

Submit and view your scorecard

Download and save a copy

Print it for future reference

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is held twice a year by NBEMS. It is a licensing exam for Indian citizens or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who have completed their primary medical qualification abroad and wish to practice medicine in India. Only those who clear the exam can apply for registration with the Medical Council of India or State Medical Councils.

FMGE June 2025 Exam Pattern

The exam has 300 multiple-choice questions, divided into two sessions. Each session contains 150 questions with a time limit of 150 minutes. Within a session, the paper is split into timed sections (for example, 3 sections of 50 questions each with 50 minutes allotted per section).

