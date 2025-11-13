CBSE Releases Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper For 2026 Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the Class 12 sample paper for the Chemistry Exam 2025-2026. Candidates can visit the official website of CBSE to access it. CBSE Board exams will commence on February 17, 2026, and the Chemistry exam is scheduled for February 27, a day after Geography. With these sample papers students will understand the format and questions.

In the Chemistry 70-mark exam, the question paper will contain 33 questions with internal choices and all of them are compulsory. The question paper will be divided into five sections: A (multiple-choice, 16 questions, 1 mark each), B (5 short answer questions carrying 3 marks each), C (7 short answer-type questions carrying 3 marks each), D (2 case-based questions carrying 4 marks each) and E (3 long questions carrying 5 marks each). Use of log tables and calculators is strictly prohibited.

Time management and weak points:

CBSE has provided sample questions for students. Solving these example papers is a great method to be ready for board exams. They provide a thorough understanding of the question style, grading criteria and time management skills essential to perform well on the actual exam. If you want to get good grades, answering all of these questions will help you identify your strengths and weaknesses. This will aid in identifying weak points.

Reduce anxiety:

Working through numerous practice papers prior to your board examinations will help you improve your speed, manage your time more effectively, and reduce exam anxiety. Each paper you attempt allows you to hone your problem-solving skills and improve your response delivery.

While revising try to complete mock exams every week and carefully go over any errors you make. Keep revising essential concepts, formulas and definitions regularly.