Application Correction Window Opens For All India Sainik School Entrance Examination 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026. The window will remain open till November 14, 2015.

Candidates who filled their form successfully can now visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in to edit specific details in order to avoid any last-minute problems. Candidates can log in to the correction window by filling in the application number and password.

For admission to Classes 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools throughout India for the academic year 2026-2027, the AISSEE 2026 is set for January 18, 2026.

Editable options:

The NTA is allowing the editing of Category and Subcategory, Class, Medium, Photograph, Category Certificate, Signature, Examination Cities within the same state/union territory, and Certificate Date of Birth.

Non-editable options:

Name of candidate, mobile number, email ID, address, parent name and gender.

Steps to make a correction:

Visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in

Go to the Sanik School Section.

Click on "AISSEE 2026"

Enter your login credentials.

Correct the errors and download the form.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for future updates.