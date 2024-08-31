National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) 2.0 Portal: All You Need To Know

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notification directing higher education institutions to register on the NATS 2.0 portal to maximise apprenticeship opportunities for their students. Upon completion of the apprenticeship, students will receive a certificate. This initiative aims to bridge the skills gap, ensuring students are job-ready while providing valuable insights into placement opportunities and industry trends.

Initiative and Duration

The National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) is one of the government's flagship programmes designed to equip Indian youth with practical skills in various trades. Established under the provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961, and revised in 1973, NATS offers on-the-job training (OJT) opportunities for graduates, diploma holders, and vocational certificate holders. The program duration ranges from six months to one year.

NATS 2.0 Portal

To enhance access to apprenticeship opportunities for youth, the government has launched the NATS 2.0 portal. It serves as a comprehensive solution for all apprenticeship-related activities, including candidate registration and application, job vacancy postings, contract creation, certification, and stipend distribution. Stipends, according to the applicable rules, are disbursed to apprentices through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) via the portal.

Benefits for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)

The NATS 2.0 portal offers significant advantages to higher education institutions by connecting students with various employers, thereby enhancing their employability through relevant skills and practical experience. It streamlines apprenticeship management, reduces administrative tasks, and promotes the institution's reputation through active industry engagement.

"The NATS 2.0 Portal will benefit Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) by streamlining administrative tasks and enhancing the institution's reputation through active industry engagement. Additionally, stipends will be disbursed via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). NATS will provide valuable data insights on placements and industry trends, and offer recognised certification for completed apprenticeships, thereby bridging the skills gap and ensuring students are job-ready," the official UGC notice specifies.