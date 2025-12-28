MYAS Launches Internship Scheme Worth Crores To Train 452 Young Professional

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has started a new internship programme to train young professionals in the sports sector. The scheme, with a budget of Rs 5.30 crore, will provide 452 paid internships each year and give students hands-on experience in sports administration and governance.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, launched the program and stated that this initiative is crucial in contributing to "nation-building through sports." He explained that the scheme will particularly benefit college and university students and is in line with the National Sports Policy and the Khelo India Policy 2025. He added that this initiative will provide young people with the opportunity to play a significant role in the country's sporting journey.

Internship Structure and Stipend

The internship policy, officially titled 'Comprehensive Internship Policy for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and its Autonomous Bodies,' aims to provide students with structured and practical experience. Interns will be placed in premier institutions such as the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL).

Interns will receive a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month. They will work in areas such as sports management, event operations and legal affairs. They will also contribute to initiatives like Khelo India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Budget and Allocation

A budget of Rs 5.30 crore has been allocated for this scheme, primarily for the interns' stipends. The largest number of interns will be placed at SAI, with a budget of Rs 1.80 crore for 160 positions. The SAI's Sports Science Division will have 212 interns, for which Rs 2.54 crore has been allocated. NADA and NDTL will each have 20 interns, with budgets of Rs 24 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively. This funding will also support the training of interns and help them understand the sports ecosystem.

Selection Process

Interns will be selected twice a year, in January and July. Selected interns will undergo a structured onboarding process and receive mentorship from experts. Students can visit the Ministry's official website for more information about the internship.