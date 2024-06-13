Mumbai University UG Admission 2024 First Merit List To Be Announced Soon

Mumbai University UG Admission 2024: The University of Mumbai will release the first merit list for undergraduate courses this evening. The merit list will be available by 5 pm on the official website, muugadmission.samarth.edu.in. Registered candidates can check the merit list by entering their login credentials. Applications were accepted online from May 25 to June 10 this year. Document verification and payment can be completed from June 14 to June 20 by 3 pm. Following this, the university will release two more merit lists for UG courses. Classes will commence on July 4.

The official notification from Mumbai University states: "All admissions to the first year of degree programs and their academic activities will be as per the provisions and guidelines of NEP 2020 issued by the University of Mumbai, Government of Maharashtra, and U.G.C from time to time."

Mumbai University UG Admission 2024: Steps To Download Merit List

Visit the official website, muugadmission.samarth.edu.in

Navigate to the UG admission section on the homepage

Click on UG Admission 2024

Enter login credentials

Open the result and download it

Mumbai University UG Admission 2024: Merit List Schedule

First list: June 13

Document verification and payment: June 14 to June 20

Second list: June 21

Document verification and payment: June 22 to June 27

Third list: June 28

Document verification and payment: June 29 to July 3

The University of Mumbai, previously known as the University of Bombay, is a public state university established in 1857. It offers various undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD courses in a wide range of fields.