Mumbai University Makes APAAR ID Mandatory, Issues New Exam Rules

The Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR ID) is mandatory for students appearing for the University of Mumbai (MU) 2026-27 academic session. Students can download their admit tickets after providing their APAAR ID through the official website.

The University said admit cards cannot be accessed by those who do not provide the ID. Therefore, students are advised to complete the APAAR ID process to avoid any issues.

Students appearing for exams in the 2026-27 academic session must reach their examination centre at least 30 minutes before the exam starts. This decision was taken after discussions by the Examination and Evaluation Board, Management Council and Academic Council.

Aadhaar Facilitation Camp

The University of Mumbai has arranged a special Aadhaar facilitation camp for students who are having trouble creating their APAAR ID or connecting it with their academic information.

The camp is being organised at the Alkesh Dinesh Mody Institute for Financial and Management Studies (ADMIFMS) on the University of Mumbai campus. Students can visit the camp on August 19 and 20 between 11 am and 4 pm.

Officials at the camp will help students with APAAR ID registration, linking their Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ID and resolving Aadhaar-related issues.

What Is APAAR ID?

APAAR stands for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry. It is a unique 12-digit identification number provided to students. The ID allows students to keep their academic information in digital form, including marks, credits, qualifications and other educational achievements.

The university has instructed affiliated colleges and departments to spread awareness about the camp and guide students who need assistance.

Students visiting the camp should carry their Aadhaar Card and any other relevant documents. Getting the APAAR-related process completed on time is important, as students may need their APAAR ID to download their examination hall tickets.

Completing these formalities early can help students avoid last-minute problems and make the examination process smoother.