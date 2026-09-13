University Of Bristol Opens Mumbai Campus With Data Science, Finance Courses

The University of Bristol has opened its first international campus in Mumbai, welcoming its first batch of students. The campus will offer programmes in areas such as Data Science, Economics, Finance and Immersive Arts.

The new campus, called the Mumbai Enterprise Campus, is located in Powai, near IIT Bombay. It marks the University of Bristol's first international campus.

The programmes have been designed to match the skills and knowledge needed in India's changing job market. Students will also get opportunities to take part in research, innovation, internships and industry-related activities.

The university said the Mumbai campus will bring together education, research and industry. It will work with businesses and other organisations to give students opportunities to gain practical experience during their studies.

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The campus will offer courses in Data Science and Finance, along with programmes in Economics and Immersive Arts. These areas cover fields that are closely linked to technology, business and the creative sector.

The opening of the campus also strengthens the University of Bristol's academic and industry links with India. The university plans to work with local partners on research and innovation activities.

For Indian students, the Mumbai campus provides an opportunity to study programmes offered by the University of Bristol while staying in India. The initiative also adds to the growing presence of international universities and global higher education institutions in the country.