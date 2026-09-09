Did You Know India Has A Railway University: Know Where It Is, Courses And Fees

India has a university that offers courses related to railways and the transport sector. Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) is located in Vadodara, Gujarat. It is a Central University under the Ministry of Railways.

The university was set up in 2022 under the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Act, 2022. Before this, it was known as the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI).

Where Is Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya?

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya is located in Lalbaug, Vadodara, Gujarat. The university focuses on education and research in transport and logistics.

Its work covers areas such as railways, aviation, ports, shipping, highways and logistics.

What Courses Does It Offer?

GSV offers several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

For the 2026-27 academic session, its B.Tech programmes include Civil Engineering with Rail Engineering, Mechanical Engineering with Rail Engineering, Electrical Engineering with Rail Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering with Rail Engineering.

The university also offers B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science with a specialisation in Transportation and Logistics and Aviation Engineering.

How Can Students Get Admission?

For B.Tech admission in the 2026-27 session, students need to appear for JEE Main 2026. Eligible candidates can then take part in JoSAA and CSAB counselling, as applicable.

The admission process is different for other courses. Candidates should check the official admission notification for the programme they want to apply for.

What Is The Fee?

As per the university's 2026-27 fee structure, the first-year fee for B.Tech students is Rs 1,76,600 for day scholars.

Students taking hostel facilities have to pay Rs 2,66,200 for the first year. This includes the applicable hostel and mess charges.

GSV also has financial assistance schemes for eligible students. The assistance is based on the university's rules, including factors such as family income and merit.

Why Is It Known As A Railway University?

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya is not limited to railway education. It covers the wider transport and logistics sector. However, its B.Tech programmes have separate Rail Engineering specialisations, which is why it is often referred to as a railway university.