APAAR ID And Academic Bank Of Credits Explained: Why They Matter For Students

The Government of India is promoting two major digital education initiatives-APAAR ID and the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) -to make learning more flexible, transparent and student-friendly. These initiatives are part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aim to create a lifelong digital academic record for every learner.

The Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) is a digital platform developed by the Ministry of Education and regulated by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It allows students to securely store, manage, transfer and redeem academic credits earned from recognised higher education institutions.

This system gives students more flexibility in their education. If a student changes colleges, takes a break from studies, or joins another recognised institution, the earned credits can be transferred instead of starting from scratch.

The APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) is a unique 12-digit student identification number. It acts as a lifelong academic identity and is linked with the Academic Bank of Credits. The initiative is part of the government's 'One Nation, One Student ID' vision.

With an APAAR ID, students can keep all their academic records, certificates and achievements in one secure digital account. This reduces paperwork and makes it easier to access education-related documents whenever required.

The government says the new system will help create a seamless education ecosystem by making student records portable across schools, colleges and universities. It is also expected to simplify admissions, credit transfers and verification of academic records.

Why APAAR ID and ABC are important for students

Creates a single digital academic identity for life.

Stores academic credits securely in one place.

Makes it easier to transfer credits between recognised institutions.

Supports flexible learning and multiple entry-exit options under NEP 2020.

Reduces paperwork and simplifies document verification.

Helps students continue their education without losing earned credits.

According to the Ministry of Education, APAAR ID and the Academic Bank of Credits are designed to make India's education system more digital, student-centric and flexible, ensuring learners can continue their academic journey with greater ease.