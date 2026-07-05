11 Years Of Digital India: Over 110 Crore Academic Records As Per Government Report

As Digital India marked its 11th anniversary on July 1, the central government said that more than 110 crore academic records have been digitised under the initiative. According to a report by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), since its launch in 2015, 'Digital India' has transformed public service delivery across sectors, including education, through trusted digital platforms that improve ease of living and promote efficient governance.

"India continues to strengthen digital public infrastructure to make governance more transparent, accessible and citizen-centric," the report stated.

As per the report, in the education sector, the campaign has supported the development of digital platforms that promote lifelong learning, academic mobility and secure digital credentials in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and the National Academic Depository (NAD) are among the key initiatives driving this transformation, the report highlighted.

As per the latest progress, 2,963 higher education institutions have registered on the ABC platform. More than 26.29 crore APAAR IDs have been created, while over 110.65 crore academic records have been uploaded, reflecting the growing adoption of the digital academic ecosystem across the country, the report said.

The official press release asserted that the ABC simplifies academic administration by replacing physical documentation with secure digital records, enabling students to access, transfer and redeem academic credits online.

It also facilitates faster verification of academic credentials for admissions, scholarships, internships and employment, reducing paperwork while enhancing transparency and trust, the official document added.

Additionally, the NAD is an online repository of academic awards that enables educational institutions to issue, store and verify academic certificates, degrees, diplomas and marksheets in a secure digital format.

The "NAD provides learners with anytime-anywhere access to authenticated academic records while enabling institutions, employers and government agencies to digitally verify credentials," the report highlighted.

According to the official report, the integration of ABC, NAD, APAAR and DigiLocker has created a connected digital academic ecosystem that enables secure storage, seamless exchange and digital verification of academic records.

"Together, these initiatives promote interoperability among educational institutions, support academic mobility and facilitate lifelong learning in line with the objectives of NEP 2020," the report said.