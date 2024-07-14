Mumbai University Invites Applications For 152 Faculty Posts, Check Pay Scale

University of Mumbai is currently accepting applications for Faculty posts. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official website of the university. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 152 posts. The deadline for submitting applications is August 7.

Mumbai University Faculty Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Deans of Faculties: 4 posts

Professors: 21 posts

Associate Professors/Deputy Librarian: 54 posts

Assistant Professors/Assistant Librarian: 73 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Those considering applying for the vacancies can check the educational qualifications and age limit in the detailed notification.

Application Process

Completed application forms must be sent to the Registrar, University of Mumbai, Room No. 25, Fort, Mumbai-400032. The University will only consider applications submitted online with printed copies in three sets, accompanied by required documents. Candidates must also submit their bio-data along with the application forms.

Application Fee

Candidates should apply with self-attested copies of educational qualifications, experience, etc., and pay an application fee of Rs 500 for General category and Rs 250 for Reserved category candidates through online mode. The fee is non-refundable under any circumstances.

Pay Structure

Designation Pay Scale

Deans of Faculties/Professors Rs 1,44,200

Associate Professors/Deputy Librarian Rs 1,31,400

Assistant Professors/Assistant Librarian Rs 57,700

Tenure of Appointment

The appointment of the Dean will last until the vice-chancellor's term concludes or until the Dean reaches the age of retirement, whichever comes first.