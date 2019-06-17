Mumbai University To Release First Merit List For Undergraduate Admission Today

Mumbai University Admission 2019: First merit list to release today

Mumbai University will release the first merit list for First Year undergraduate courses today. The merit list is expected by 5:00 pm. The cut offs are released separately for the affiliated colleges. Students can go to the respective college websites and check the merit list. The document verification process and payment of application fee for students in first merit list will be conducted from June 18 to June 20, 2019.

Reportedly, more than 2.5 lakh students have registered for admission to first year undergraduate courses offered at Mumbai University affiliated colleges. There are 60 University Departments and Institutes, and 749 affiliated colleges under the University of Mumbai.

Despite more than 700 colleges, the only Mumbai University affiliated colleges which made its place in the NIRF Ranking 2019 was St. Xavier's College, which was ranked at 96. Among Universities, Mumbai University was ranked at 81 in the NIRF Ranking 2019.

Last year, the Mithibai College, had set 95.24% as the cut off for admission to FYBA for open category students. 92.6% was the cut off for FYBCom, 53.08% for FYBSc, 79.40% for FY Computer Science, 85% for FY Biotechnology, and 67.54% for FY Biochemistry.

At Jai Hind College, the cut off for FYBA was 94% and for FYBSc, the cut off was 77%.

At St. Xaviers College, Mumbai, the cut off for FYBA for general candidates from Arts stream in HSC was 92.46% and 98% for other streams.

Click here for more Education News