Mumbai University Announces First Cut Off, Merit List; 98 Per Cent For FYBA At St.Xaviers College Mumbai University has released the first cut off and merit list for admission to first year degree courses.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mumbai University degree merit list, admisison begins at Mithibai, Narsee Monjee etc. New Delhi: Mumbai University has released the first cut off and merit list for admission to first year degree courses. The cut offs have been released separately for each of the colleges affiliated with the University. Students can go to the college website and access the cut offs, merit list and admission schedule. Verification of documents and payment of admission fees begins today and will conclude on June 22, 2018 for the first merit list.



At Mithibai College, in the first cut off, students in open category need 95.24% for admission to FYBA, 92.6% for FYBCom, 53.08 for FYBSc, 79.40% for FY Computer Science, 85% for FY Biotechnology, and 67.54 for FY Biochemistry. Stream-wise cut off is also available on the official website.



At Jai Hind College, the cut off for FYBA is 94% and for FYBSc is 77%. The college has also released the merit list for students who have applied for admission to First Year Degree programme at the college.



At St. Xaviers College, Mumbai, the cut off for FYBA for general candidates from Arts stream in HSC is 92.46% and 98% for other streams. The cut off for FYBA for Christian students is 84.31% for students from Arts stream in HSC and 95.20% for others. For FYBSc, the cut off for general students from Biological sciences is 89% and for non-biological sciences is 92%. The cut off, merit list as well as interview timings for all the courses offered at the college are available on the official website.



At Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, the cut off for open category students for FYBCom is 94.33%. The cut off for FYBMS for Open category (Commerce) is 95.8%, for open category (Science) 91.6% and for open category (Arts) is 89.2%. The cut off for FYBSc IT, the cut off for open category is based on marks obtained in Mathematics and it is set at 67 marks.



Students can check the cut offs for other colleges on their respective websites and complete the admission formalities.



Click here for more



Mumbai University has released the first cut off and merit list for admission to first year degree courses. The cut offs have been released separately for each of the colleges affiliated with the University. Students can go to the college website and access the cut offs, merit list and admission schedule. Verification of documents and payment of admission fees begins today and will conclude on June 22, 2018 for the first merit list.At Mithibai College, in the first cut off, students in open category need 95.24% for admission to FYBA, 92.6% for FYBCom, 53.08 for FYBSc, 79.40% for FY Computer Science, 85% for FY Biotechnology, and 67.54 for FY Biochemistry. Stream-wise cut off is also available on the official website.At Jai Hind College, the cut off for FYBA is 94% and for FYBSc is 77%. The college has also released the merit list for students who have applied for admission to First Year Degree programme at the college.At St. Xaviers College, Mumbai, the cut off for FYBA for general candidates from Arts stream in HSC is 92.46% and 98% for other streams. The cut off for FYBA for Christian students is 84.31% for students from Arts stream in HSC and 95.20% for others. For FYBSc, the cut off for general students from Biological sciences is 89% and for non-biological sciences is 92%. The cut off, merit list as well as interview timings for all the courses offered at the college are available on the official website.At Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, the cut off for open category students for FYBCom is 94.33%. The cut off for FYBMS for Open category (Commerce) is 95.8%, for open category (Science) 91.6% and for open category (Arts) is 89.2%. The cut off for FYBSc IT, the cut off for open category is based on marks obtained in Mathematics and it is set at 67 marks. Students can check the cut offs for other colleges on their respective websites and complete the admission formalities.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter