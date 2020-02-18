Non-Doctor Clinical Scientists Allowed To Sign Lab Test Reports

MSc Pathology, Medical Microbiology, Medical Biochemistry can sign medical lab test reports

Candidates with MSc in Pathology or Medical Microbiology or Medical Biochemistry with minimum three years training or laboratory work experience can now conduct medical tests, generate and sign test reports. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued a gazette notification regarding Clinical Establishment (Central Government) Amendment Rules 2020 on February 14. The notification came after the Board of Governors in supersession of the Medical Council of India, gave its decision regarding the role of an authorized signatory, to the Ministry.

"M.Sc in Pathology or Medical Microbiology or Medical Biochemistry from a recognised university or institution with at least three years training or work experience in a Medical Diagnostic Laboratory of same or higher level in a Government or Recognised medical college or hospital or institution or organisation shall be entitled to conduct the tests, generate and sign test reports in respect of tests of their respective specialty, without recording any opinion or interpretation of laboratory results," the gazette notification reads.

"All such test reports generated must necessarily bear a disclaimer to the effect that the reports are strictly for the use of medical practitioners and are not medical diagnosis as such," it adds.

This decision has been hailed by the teachers.

Dr. Sridhar Rao, President National MSc Medical Teachers Association (MMTA) said, "it was indeed a long battle to win back our rights. Signing authority was snatched from us and many of our members lost jobs or were demoted at workplace and faced a lot of hardships".

Pointing out that clinical scientists in countries such as Sri Lanka, Nepal, the US, UK, and New Zealand and the EU and Middle East countries are allowed to sign the diagnostic reports, Mr Rao said that with the union government clearing the way, all the states must adopt these guidelines.

Until the amendment, MBBS doctors with minimum one year training or work experience in a Medical Diagnostic Laboratory were also authorised signatories of diagnostic laboratory test reports. MBBS doctors those working in the government sector are exempted from the laboratory training or work experience.

The Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act has been enacted by the government to provide for registration and regulation of all clinical establishments in the country with a view to prescribe the minimum standards of facilities and services provided by them.

