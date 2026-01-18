MPPSC Announces 155 Vacancies For State Service Exam Recruitment, Applications Open

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is inviting the applications for Group A and B State Service Examination (SSE) 2025. A total of 155 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The online application process will continue until noon on February 19. Candidates can make corrections to their applications between February 20 to 27. The preliminary examination will be held on March 22, and admit cards are expected to be available from March 12.

This recruitment drive invites applications for various departments and positions, including Deputy Collector (17), DSP (18), Commercial Tax Officer (3), District Registrar (1), Assistant Commissioner Cooperative & Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (1), Chief Municipal Officer Category B (4), Additional Assistant Development Commissioner (15), Block Development Officer (5), Public Relations Department Assistant Director (4), Tribal Affairs Department Area Coordinator/Block Development Officer (2), Food Civil Supplies - District Women and Child Development Officer/Assistant Director (1), Child Development Project Officer (4), Block Development Women Empowerment Officer (39), Naib Tehsildar (4), Excise Sub-Inspector (10), Sub Registrar (7), Cooperative Department - Cooperative Extension Officer (16), Labour Department - Assistant Labour Officer (1), and Chief Municipal Officer (5).

Application Fee and Eligibility

The application fee for General category and other state candidates is Rs. 500, while reserved category candidates from Madhya Pradesh will have to pay a fee of Rs. 250. Candidates must possess a graduate degree from a recognized university or institution. The age limit for non-uniformed posts is 21 to 40 years and for uniformed posts, it is 21 to 33 years. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per rules.

The selection process consists of several stages. The preliminary examination will consist of objective-type questions. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will appear for the main examination, followed by an interview. The final selection will be based on the performance in the main examination and the interview.

Steps to apply

New candidates should complete the registration process by clicking on 'New Registration'.

Registered candidates should log in, fill out the application form, upload the required documents such as photograph, identity proof, and signature, pay the examination fee, and submit the application form.