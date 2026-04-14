Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2026 Tomorrow On Official Website, DigiLocker, Mobile Application

MPBSE Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, is all set to announce the Class 10 and 12 board results on April 15 at 11 am, according to an official press release. The MPBSE result download link for high school (Class 10) and higher secondary (Class 12) will be made available on the board's official websites, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in, after a press conference at the chief minister's residence.

According to the April 13 notice, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav, will announce the MPBSE results in the press conference at the Samatva Bhawan for the students of Class 10 and 12. Soon after the announcement, students will be able to download their Madhya Pradesh board marksheets from the official websites of the board, Digilocker, and the MPBSE mobile application. Candidates can also visit the NDTV education Portal to check their scores.

Marksheet On MPBSE Mobile Application

According to the official notice, high school and higher secondary students can download their marksheets from the MPBSE mobile application using the steps given below.

Download the MPBSE mobile application from Google Play Store

Select 'Know Your Result'

Enter your roll number and application number

Click on submit

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready. Last year, the board exam results were released on May 6.

Madhya Pradesh Board Result On DigiLocker

Students can also download their board results from the DigiLocker platform by selecting the Madhya Pradesh board. Students can then choose their class as per their exams. Students must enter the required login details to download their marksheet.

As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Madhya Pradesh board will be conducting two board exams this year. The board will conduct the Class 10 second board examinations from May 7 to 19, 2026, while the Class 12 exams will be held from May 7 to 25, 2026.