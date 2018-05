MP Board Class 10, Class 12 Result 2018 Today: Live Updates

MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be releasing the result for class 10 and class 12 students today. The result will be available on the official result portal. Almost 20 lakh students had appeared for the board exams, both class 10 and class 12, this year in Madhya Pradesh. The result for both class 10 and class 12 students will be released simultaneously. Students can check live update about MP Board results below and stay updated about the developments.MP Board result for class 10 and class 12 students will be announced today by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.MP Board result will be announced for nearly 12 lakh class 10 students and 8 lakh class 12 students.The result will go live on the website at 10:30 am after it is announced by the Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.Click here for more Education News