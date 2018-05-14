Madhya Pradesh Class 10, Class 12 Board Result 2018 To Be Declared Today At Mpresults.nic.in MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the result for class 10 and class 12 students today.

Share EMAIL PRINT MP Class 10, Class 12 Result 2018 To Be Declared Today @ Mpresults.nic.in New Delhi: MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the result for class 10 and class 12 students today. The result will be released for approximately 20 lakh students who had appeared for the board exams in the state. The result will be announced by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and then will be available on the results portal for students.



Students would be able to check their result using their examination roll number. The result will be available soon on the official website: www.mpresults.nic.in.



Check MPBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result 2018 Live Update Here



After the result declaration, the board will also facilitate the state board toppers. This is the second time in a row that the board is releasing the result for both class 10 and class 12 at the same time. Earlier the board used to release the result for both the classes separately.



The result for HSSC Vocational and DPSE result will be announced tomorrow.



This year, the board will consider the best five subjects and hence even if a student fails in subject but passes in five subjects, he/she will be considered pass in the board exam. This has been done to improve the pass percentage for the board students in the state. In 2017, the pass percentage for class 12 result was 69.86 and it was 51.45 in class 10. A local daily reported that since 2013, the pass percentage in the state has not reached above 60%.



