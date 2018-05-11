MP Board 10th Result 2018 Date, Time Confirmed The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has confirmed the date and time of board result declaration.

Share EMAIL PRINT MP Board 10th Result 2018 Date, Time Confirmed New Delhi: Class 10th result in Madhya Pradesh will be announced on May 14, 2018. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has confirmed the date and time of board result declaration. Students expecting the result can download their scores online on the above mentioned date 10.30 am onwards. Class 12 result in the State will also be declared on the same date. Students can check their result at the official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Alternatively MP Board 10th result can also be checked at third party websites.



Close to 19 lakh students will receive their 10th and 12th result on the same day and time. Therefore the websites are likely to crash. In such cases, students can either wait for a while or else login to third party result hosting websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net.



Meanwhile, CBSE students in the State have to wait longer. The CBSE 10th result date is not fixed yet. While many say that the result will be out on May 26/ 28, a board official has denied the reports. For CBSE result updates, students and parents are suggested to check the official website for updates. Taking the last year trends into consideration, CBSE can be expected to announce the result date and time a day earlier.



Soon after downloading the 10th result online, students should check the entries made and errors if any should be rectified at the earliest. 'Neither NIC nor (Competent Authority Madhya Pradesh Government) is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees,' reads the official result portal.



Click here for more



Class 10th result in Madhya Pradesh will be announced on May 14, 2018. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has confirmed the date and time of board result declaration. Students expecting the result can download their scores online on the above mentioned date 10.30 am onwards. Class 12 result in the State will also be declared on the same date. Students can check their result at the official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Alternatively MP Board 10th result can also be checked at third party websites.Close to 19 lakh students will receive their 10th and 12th result on the same day and time. Therefore the websites are likely to crash. In such cases, students can either wait for a while or else login to third party result hosting websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net.Meanwhile, CBSE students in the State have to wait longer. The CBSE 10th result date is not fixed yet. While many say that the result will be out on May 26/ 28, a board official has denied the reports. For CBSE result updates, students and parents are suggested to check the official website for updates. Taking the last year trends into consideration, CBSE can be expected to announce the result date and time a day earlier. Soon after downloading the 10th result online, students should check the entries made and errors if any should be rectified at the earliest. 'Neither NIC nor (Competent Authority Madhya Pradesh Government) is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees,' reads the official result portal.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter