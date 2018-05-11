MP Board 10th Result 2018 Date, Time Confirmed

Close to 19 lakh students will receive their 10th and 12th result on the same day and time. Therefore the websites are likely to crash. In such cases, students can either wait for a while or else login to third party result hosting websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net.
Meanwhile, CBSE students in the State have to wait longer. The CBSE 10th result date is not fixed yet. While many say that the result will be out on May 26/ 28, a board official has denied the reports. For CBSE result updates, students and parents are suggested to check the official website for updates. Taking the last year trends into consideration, CBSE can be expected to announce the result date and time a day earlier.
CommentsSoon after downloading the 10th result online, students should check the entries made and errors if any should be rectified at the earliest. 'Neither NIC nor (Competent Authority Madhya Pradesh Government) is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees,' reads the official result portal.
