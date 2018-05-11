MPBSE Class 12th Results On May 14 @ Mpresults.nic.in; Everything You Need To Know The results will be released on the official website of MP Board mpbse.nic.in and also on official results website of MP state exams, mpresults.nic.in.

"HSSC (12th Class) Examination 2018 to be announced on May 14, 2018 at 10:30 Hrs," said an update posted on the official results website results.gov.in.



The source also confirmed that the MP Board class 10 results will also be released on the same day.



MP Board had released HSC or Class 10th examination 2017 and the HSSC or Class 12th examination 2017 results

The students who have appeared for the MP Board 12th Class examinations in March and April this year may check the details of results here:



MPBSE Class 12th Result 2018: When to check



The MPBSE Class 12th results will be released on May 14.



The results will be declared at 10.30 am on that day.



MP Board 12th Class Result 2018: Where to check



The Madhya Pradesh class 12 results will be published on the official website of MP Board www.mpbse.nic.in and also on the official results website of MP state exams, www.mpresults.nic.in.



The MP Board results will also be available on results.gov.in.



Apart from these official websites, the MP results will also be released on third party private portals like examresults.net.



MP Board 12th Class Result 2018: How to check



Follow these steps:



Step One: Open the official results portal of MPBSE, mpresults.nic.in

Step Two: Click on Class 12 HSSC/Vocational results link given on the homepage

Step Three: Enter your exam registration details

Step Four: Click enter

Step Five: Check your results



On official website of the MP Board, click on the results link of the Class 12 exams and follow the steps from three given above.



