MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Results Expected On May 14 @ Mpresults.nic.in; Check Details Here

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release class 10 and class 12 results on May 14. A source close to MPBSE board told NDTV that the MP Board has fixed May 14 to release both the class 10 and class 12 results. The MPBSE Class 10 results or HSC results will be released on official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. The candidates may expect the MPBSE Class 12 results or HSSC results also from the same websites. The candidates who have of HSSC vocational or Class 12 vocational examination results may also expect the results on May 14.MP Board released HSC or Class 10th examination 2017 results on May 12 The HSSC or Class 12th examination 2017 results were also released on May 12 The candidates who are waiting to check the MPBSE class 12 (HSSC and Vocational) and class 10 results can follow these steps:Step 1: Go to the official results website of MPBSE, mpresults.nic.inStep 2: Click on Class 12 HSSC/Vocational results or HSC Class 10 results link given thereStep 3: Enter your exam registration detailsStep 4: Click enterStep 5: Check your resultsMPBSE started the class 12 board exams for both regular and vocational courses on 1 March; however the class 10 exams was held after the Holi festival. The high school certificate exam (class 10) began on 5 March with third language (general) as the first paper. Class 10 exams continued till March 31, 2018, whereas higher secondary exams was over on April 3, 2018.