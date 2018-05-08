MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Results Expected On May 14 @ Mpresults.nic.in; Check Details Here

MP Board released HSC or Class 10th examination 2017 results on May 12.
The HSSC or Class 12th examination 2017 results were also released on May 12.
MPBSE Class 12th, 10th Results: How To Check your
The candidates who are waiting to check the MPBSE class 12 (HSSC and Vocational) and class 10 results can follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official results website of MPBSE, mpresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Class 12 HSSC/Vocational results or HSC Class 10 results link given there
Step 3: Enter your exam registration details
Step 4: Click enter
Step 5: Check your results
MPBSE begin the 2018 board exams on March 1.
MPBSE started the class 12 board exams for both regular and vocational courses on 1 March; however the class 10 exams was held after the Holi festival. The high school certificate exam (class 10) began on 5 March with third language (general) as the first paper.
CommentsClass 10 exams continued till March 31, 2018, whereas higher secondary exams was over on April 3, 2018.
Click here for more Education News