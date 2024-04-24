MP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: MPBSE 10th, 12th Result Releasing Today

MP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: This year, the MP Board conducted exams from February 6 to March 5.

MP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board Class 10 and 12 Results for 2024 today. Candidates will be able to access their results at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in once they are declared. All students need to ensure they have their application number, roll number, and any other necessary credentials readily available.

This year, the MP Board conducted exams from February 6 to March 5. To successfully clear the MPBSE 10th and 12th board exams in 2024, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks. Those who fail to meet this requirement will have to appear for supplementary exams to pass the board exams.

Here Are The LIVE Updates On MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live:

Apr 24, 2024 10:46 (IST) MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2024 Live: Steps To Download

Here Are The Steps To Check MP Board 10th, 12th Results:

Visit the official websites at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

Navigate to the homepage and locate the link titled "MP Board Result 2024."

Select the result link, which will lead you to a login page.

Provide your login ID or other necessary information as required.

Once you've entered the required credentials, click on the 'Submit' button.

The MP Board Class 10 and 12 Results will then be displayed on your screen.

Review the results carefully and proceed to download the scorecard.



Apr 24, 2024 10:30 (IST) MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Supplementary Exams

Apr 24, 2024 10:29 (IST) MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Minimum Marks Required To Pass Exam

Apr 24, 2024 10:25 (IST) MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Credentials Required To Download Scorecards

Apr 24, 2024 10:16 (IST) MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Websites To Access Scorecards

