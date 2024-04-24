MP Board Result 2024: 3.5 Lakh Students Fail To Clear Class 10 Exam

MP Board Result 2024: A total of 3,58,640 students failed in the Class 10 examination this year.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday announced the Class 10 and 12 board examination results for 2024. Mandla girl Anushka Agarwal topped the Class 10 exams, while Jayant Yadav from Shajapur secured the top rank in Class 12.

A total of 58.10 per cent of students passed the Class 10 board examination, while 64.48 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 exam.

This year also, girls outperformed boys in Class 10 exam, with an overall passing percentage of 61.87 per cent, while 54.35 per cent of male students passed the exam.

In Class 12, a total of 2,92,766 students secured the first division, comprising 1,63,663 girls and 1,29,103 boys.

The second division saw a total of 1,09,261 students, with 49,609 girls and 59,652 boys.

The third division includes 422 students, consisting of 113 girls and 309 boys.

In Class 10, 3,06,996 students passed in the first division, 1,80,132 students secured the second division, and 9,892 students passed with the third division.

Students are required to score at least 33 per cent marks to clear the exams. Those who fail to meet this requirement will have to appear for supplementary exams to pass the board exams.

According to the data released by MPBSE, 3,58,640 students failed in the Class 10 examination this year. A total of 1,15,839 students will have to take the supplementary exam scheduled for June 9.

Among the top districts for Class 12 results, Narsinghpur records a pass percentage of 80.51 per cent, Alirajpur 71.23 per cent, Balaghat 71.04 per cent, Mandla 70.75 per cent, and Anuppur 70.29 per cent.

Candidates can access their results at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in using their application and roll numbers.

The Madhya Pradesh board exams were held from February to March. Class 10 exams were conducted from February 5 to 28, and Class 12 exams from February 6 to March 5.