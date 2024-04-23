MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2024 Declared, 87.71% Students Pass

RSKMP board results: The exams were held from March 6 to March 14.

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) has declared the results for the Madhya Pradesh board exams 2024 for classes 5 and 8. A total of 87.71 per cent of students passed the exams. The results are accessible on the RSKMP's official website, rskmp.in. Students can access their scorecards using their roll number and date of birth.

The board announced the results through a press conference at 11.30am. This year, around 24 lakh students appeared for the exams, with 12.33 lakh students taking the Class 5 exams and over 11.37 lakh students writing Class 8 exams.

A total of 86.22 per cent of students successfully cleared the Class 8 examination, with pass percentages of 90.60% and 86.22% for private and government schools, respectively.

For MP Board Class 5, 91.53 percent of students from government schools and 90.18 per cent from private schools passed the exams, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 90.97 per cent.

The MP Board Class 5 and 8 board exams were held from March 6 to March 14.

MP Board 5th Results 2024: Pass percentages

Total- 90.97%

Government Schools: 91.53%

Private Schools: 90.18%

Madrasa: 73.26%

MP Board 8th Results 2024: Pass percentages

Class 8: 87.71%

Government Schools: 86.22%

Private Schools: 90.60%

Madrasa: 67.40%

MP Board 5th, 8th Results: Area-Wise

In Class 5, 92.60% of students from rural areas passed the exam, while 86.19% from urban regions succeeded.

In Class 8, 88.35% of students from rural areas cleared the exam, while 86.04% from urban regions qualified.

MP Board 5th Result 2024: Top 10 performing districts

Narasinghpur

Dindori

Mandla

Anuppur

Alirajpur

Chhindwara

Sehore

Jhabua

Shahdol

Burhanpur

MP Board 8th Result 2024: Top 10 performing districts