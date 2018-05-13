MP Board Result 2018 Tomorrow; MPBSE To Declare Class 10, 12 Result At Mpresults.nic.in

MP Board results will be announced tomorrow.

Education | | Updated: May 13, 2018 12:17 IST
New Delhi:  20 lakh students in Madhya Pradesh will get their class 10, 12 board results tomorrow. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the board results online at the result hosting website mpresults.nic.in. The results will be announced by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at 10.30 am tomorrow after which it will be released online for students and parents, reported the Hindustan. The Chief Minister will also felicitate the toppers of the MP Board result 2018. This is the second time in a row, the Board will announce both the class 10 and 12 results at a time.

Close to 12 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exam and 8 lakh for class 12.

HSSC vocational, DPSE results will also be announced tomorrow.

MP Board 10th Result 2018 Date, Time Confirmed

According to Patrika this year for class 10, results of best five subject scores will be considered. Even if a student fails in one subject, it will be considered as pass. Under the best five initiative, the State Board aims for a better overall pass percentage this year. In 2017 the pass percentage for class 12 result was 69.86 and it was 51.45 in class 10. Since 2013, the class 10 results in the State have not crossed 60%, reported the daily.

MPBSE Class 12th Results On May 14 @ Mpresults.nic.in; Everything You Need To Know

Since the Board will declare both the results on the same date and time, the website may not respond. This happens due to heavy traffic on the website at a particular time. In such cases, students need not worry and wait for a while.

As goes the general rule, students should check the important entries made. While the class 12 pass certificate will be a proof for pursuing higher education, class 10 pass certificate will be used as a date of birth proof.

