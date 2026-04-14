MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: To Be Out On April 15 At 11 AM, Download Link, Official Websites Here

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the High School (Class 10), Higher Secondary (Class 12) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) results 2026 on April 15 at 11 am. Students can check and download the results on the official website of the board - mpbse.nic.in.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will announce the board examination results from the Samatva Bhavan (Chief Minister's residence).

How To Download MP Board Class 10, 12 Results?

Visit the official MPBSE website mpbse.nic.in.

Click on the MP Board 2026 results for Class 10 or 12 respectively.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required credentials

Click on "Submit" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Review your marksheet, download it and save a copy for future use.

Download Link

Official Websites To Download Your Result

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpresults.nic.in

Check Result Via SMS

Class 10 and 12 students can check their MP Board results via SMS by sending "MPBSE10 (their roll number)" or "MPBSE12 (their roll number)" to 56263.

The Class 12 (Higher Secondary) exams were conducted from February 7 to March 3, 2026, while the Class 10 (High School) exams were held from February 11 to March 2, 2026. Both Classes had Hindi subject as the first paper.