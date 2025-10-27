Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh Police SI Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 500 Posts, Apply Here

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: The second shift examination will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 and candidates must report before 1:30 pm.

MP Police SI Recruitment: The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (MPESB) has started the registration process for 500 posts of Sub-Inspector today, October 27, 2025. Aspiring candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the commission - esb.mp.gov.in. The examination for the posts will be held starting January 1, 2026 in two shifts for two hours each.

The first examination will begin from 9:30 am and end on 11:30 am. Candidates must report to the examination centre between 7:30 am and 8:30 am. The second shift examination will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 and candidates must report before 1:30 pm.

How To Apply For The MP Police SI Posts?

  • Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link for MP Police SI
  • Recruitment 2025
  • Register yourself by providing the required details such as name, mobile number, and email ID.
  • Log in using the registration ID and generated password.
  • Fill out the online application form carefully with personal, educational, and other required details.
  • Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents, including a photograph and a signature, in the prescribed format.
  • Pay the application fee online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.
  • Recheck all the details entered in the application form.
  • Submit the application and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Unreserved candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 200 as examination fee, while SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates of Madhya Pradesh need to pay Rs. 100 as exam fee.

The last date for appying is November 10, 2025.

