Madhya Pradesh Police SI Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 500 Posts, Apply Here

MP Police SI Recruitment: The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (MPESB) has started the registration process for 500 posts of Sub-Inspector today, October 27, 2025. Aspiring candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the commission - esb.mp.gov.in. The examination for the posts will be held starting January 1, 2026 in two shifts for two hours each.
The first examination will begin from 9:30 am and end on 11:30 am. Candidates must report to the examination centre between 7:30 am and 8:30 am. The second shift examination will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 and candidates must report before 1:30 pm.
How To Apply For The MP Police SI Posts?
- Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link for MP Police SI
- Recruitment 2025
- Register yourself by providing the required details such as name, mobile number, and email ID.
- Log in using the registration ID and generated password.
- Fill out the online application form carefully with personal, educational, and other required details.
- Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents, including a photograph and a signature, in the prescribed format.
- Pay the application fee online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.
- Recheck all the details entered in the application form.
- Submit the application and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.
Unreserved candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 200 as examination fee, while SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates of Madhya Pradesh need to pay Rs. 100 as exam fee.
The last date for appying is November 10, 2025.