Madhya Pradesh Police SI Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 500 Posts, Apply Here

MP Police SI Recruitment: The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (MPESB) has started the registration process for 500 posts of Sub-Inspector today, October 27, 2025. Aspiring candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the commission - esb.mp.gov.in. The examination for the posts will be held starting January 1, 2026 in two shifts for two hours each.

The first examination will begin from 9:30 am and end on 11:30 am. Candidates must report to the examination centre between 7:30 am and 8:30 am. The second shift examination will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 and candidates must report before 1:30 pm.

How To Apply For The MP Police SI Posts?

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for MP Police SI

Recruitment 2025

Register yourself by providing the required details such as name, mobile number, and email ID.

Log in using the registration ID and generated password.

Fill out the online application form carefully with personal, educational, and other required details.

Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents, including a photograph and a signature, in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Recheck all the details entered in the application form.

Submit the application and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Unreserved candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 200 as examination fee, while SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates of Madhya Pradesh need to pay Rs. 100 as exam fee.

The last date for appying is November 10, 2025.