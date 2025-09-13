MP Police Constable Recruitment: Notification Released For 7,500 Posts, Check Important Dates

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has invited applications for 7,500 Police Constable posts 2025. Candidates aspiring for the role of Police Constable will be able to apply for the post starting September 15, 2025 on the official website of the board- esb.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment is being conducted for several posts including Sub-Inspector, Subedar, Steno, ASI (M) and Constable and the recruitment notification was released today, September 13, 2025.

MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Important Dates, Timings

The last date to apply for the test is September 29, 2025 and the examination (test) for the Police Constable post is scheduled to start from October 10, 2025.

The examinations will be conducted in two shifts- from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Canidates must make sure to report to the exam centre before 8:30 for the morning shift and before 1:30 pm for the evening shift exam. Candidates will be given 10 minutes to read the important instructions before exams. While the registration closes on September 29, candidates will be able to make changes in their application until October 4, 2025.

Those applyin for the post will be required to pay Rs. 500 as test fee per paper (for Unreserved Category (UR) candidates). Other category candidates need to pay Rs. 250 or less as application fee per paper.

Candidates applying for the first time will need to register through their mobile number first under the "Profile Registration" section and follow the steps below for test registration.

Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment: How To Appy For MP Police?